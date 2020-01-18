MACOA Awards 2020 Nominates Bethel Revival Choir

The 2020 edition of the Maranatha African Continental Awards (MACOA) has nominated Ghana's sensational traditional Gospel Choir, Bethel Revival Choir for an award scheme.

The group captured the attention of the Ghanaian gospel fraternity due to its ability to 'modernise' traditional songs coupled with its members' amazing vocal delivery.

The choir ‒ which is under the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Kotobabi in Accra ‒ is known for its hard work and had produced 'Vovome', which had Joe Mettle as a member.

The choir recorded outstanding performances last year while it emerged winner in all three categories it was nominated for at the 2019 edition of 3Music Awards ‒ Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year and Group of the Year.

The choir also got a nomination for the best gospel music duo/band category of the 2020 edition of MACO.

It would be competing with Ancers Music Group of Dr. Congo, The Gratitude Choir from Nigeria, Healing Worship Team from Rwanda and Joyous Celebration Choir of South Africa, who are also in the category.

MACOA is designed to acknowledge authentic biblical worship music and to honour exceptional individuals from around the globe.

