Article Wan Reveals The Meaning Of His Name

Ghanaian artiste Bright Homenya who is popularly known as Article Wan has revealed the meaning of his name in a Chit-chat with browngh.com .

The singer who shot to fame with his hit song dubbed 'Solo' explains the meaning behind his name ARTICLE WAN.

Speaking in an interview with First Lady on 'Time with the stars' on BrownGH TV, the singer disclosed that ARTICLE is abbreviated which has its meaning

Article Wan when quizzed by First Lady the meaning of his showbiz name said :

"My name is alphabets that I have formed which has meaning and affiliate to the kind of work I do. A-am an African, R-Real, T-I got the Talent, I-I'm Important, C-I'm Creative,L-I've got all the Lyrics and E-I'm an Entertainer. So that's the meaning of Article. I decided to spell my One 'Wan'.That makes me different"

Article Wan is currently out with his 17-track 'AfroSupa' Album which features artistes such as, Medikal, Freda Rhymz, Quamina MP, Strongman et al.

Some of the songs on the album are Borkor, Tintontin, Donkomi, Body Fire, Boobae among others.

Source: BrownGH.com