Tupac Appeared To Me In A Dream — Obrafour Reveals

Obrafuor

After a successful event, Obrafuor Born Kwabena Okyere Darko, revealed in an interview on the 3fmDrive that Tupac appeared to him in a dream to inspire him.

He further told Giovani host of the 3FM Drive that he loves his craft and that his best three music Influencers obviously would be the American Rapper Tupac, saying he loved him soo much that he dreamt of him telling him to believe in himself as a rapper.

"That should tell you how much I loved Tupac", Obrafour said.

Known for his creativity, the Adventists who believe so much in spirituality also went on to list, Bob Marley and Nana Ampadu as part of his greatest music Influencers.

His reasons were that his love for reggae music was that deep, even though he turned out to be a rapper, on Nana Ampadu, Obrafour indicated that Ampadu was the tradition whiles growing up because his father played his records every Sunday.

Obrafour was asked if he had ever smoked?his response was No but then he claimed he had tasted Alcohol before but then he doesn't drink anymore. He also mentioned that he sees himself so much in Strongman the rapper and he'd easily pass for his top favorite rappers in Ghana.