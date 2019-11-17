Kofi Mante, Fameye Address 'Sell Out' Track

In Ghana, no one gives a hoot about you when you're nobody, but immediately you become popular, a day will never go without one reading negative news about himself on the various blogs, the case of Fameye. Y'all know how Fameye has become the talk of Ghana for both the good and the ugly reasons.

So, it's no surprise that Kofi Mante has teamed up with Fameye to address snitches in their lives with “Sell Out” song. “Sell Out" is an addictive new song built on a mid-tempo afro-fusion beat work. It's worth knowing that the song, weeks after releasing is receiving massive radio airplay on Okay Fm, Peace Fm, Adom Fm and other big radio stations across the county.

Source: Ghevent.net