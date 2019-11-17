ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.11.2019 General News

Kofi Mante, Fameye Address 'Sell Out' Track

By Hassan Nankwe
Kofi Mante, Fameye Address 'Sell Out' Track

In Ghana, no one gives a hoot about you when you're nobody, but immediately you become popular, a day will never go without one reading negative news about himself on the various blogs, the case of Fameye. Y'all know how Fameye has become the talk of Ghana for both the good and the ugly reasons.

So, it's no surprise that Kofi Mante has teamed up with Fameye to address snitches in their lives with “Sell Out” song. “Sell Out" is an addictive new song built on a mid-tempo afro-fusion beat work. It's worth knowing that the song, weeks after releasing is receiving massive radio airplay on Okay Fm, Peace Fm, Adom Fm and other big radio stations across the county.

Enjoy the song below and don't forget to SHARE:

Source: Ghevent.net

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Regional Contributor
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Assures Dagbon Of Great Developments Coming
1 hour ago

NPP gov’t lacks credibility – Fifi Kwetey
3 hours ago

body-container-line