Many Attends Encounter Love Concert With Sinach

On Sunday 15th September, 2019 the Sarbah Field of the University of Ghana played host to one of the biggest event outdoor event in the institution's history, to over 20,000 youth at the Encounter Love concert.

With international Gospel music minister Sinach as the headline act, this year's concert, the fourth edition came off to a charged gathering of worship and expectation.

Weeks before the event, the excitement expressed on social media and on various campuses of other tertiary institutions such as Central University, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, University of Professional Studies etc. created a genuine desire to experience what it was all about.

Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, Pastor of Christ Embassy Youth Church – Airport City preached with power to the youth, rightly highlighting scriptures to set their focus on the word of God and its power to produce lasting results in their lives.

The expectations of attendees were truly met as many gave their lives to Christ and made a declaration to dedicate their lives to walk in the purpose of God.

Supporting sets came by way of the Amen Choir of Christ Embassy Youth Church Airport City, D'Scepter, Ella Duncan-Williams King and many more.

Encounter Love Concert is a soul-winning outreach initiative, organized periodically organized by Christ Embassy Youth Church – Airport City.

---citinewsroom