Kafui Danku Welcomes Second Baby

Actress Kafui Danku seems to be very busy with raising family, as she took to Twitter to announce the newest addition to her family.

She has welcomed a bouncy baby boy, named Titan, who was born sometime in September 2019. In a blog post, she revealed her baby is 'a gift from heaven'.

Kafui has been missing in active movie business for months possibly due to her pregnancy.

“It was a very long, tiring, challenging and revealing journey and once again, MAWU SOGBOLISA changed the story to his GLORY … It happened …on time…in time… IN HIS TIME ! Another warrior is born,” she took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

“Welcome the GIFT from the HEAVENS, @lifeofthetitan to this beautiful world… know you’re super special and highly favoured, I know all you’ll see is the beauty GOD has given to you. #SoMuchToBeThankfulFor ,” she added.

She also shared different photos of her baby bump in what looks like she is thanking God for her bundle of joy.

The actress kept her pregnancy out of public eye. The news about her new baby has come as a surprise to many of her followers.

By Francis Addo