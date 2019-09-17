Mr. Ricky Anokye Nominated For 2019 AHBEA Awards

Renowned Ghanaian Broadcaster, Events & Production Manager and Entertainment pundit, Mr Ricky Anokye has been nominated in the 2019 Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards.

Mr. Ricky Anokye’s immense contribution towards the development of Ghana’s creative art industry has finally been recognized as he grabs a nomination to be celebrated as part of African Legends and Icons in Broadcasting & Entertainment at the Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards 2019.

The event is scheduled to take place on the 19th October, 2019 at BY’S Center, 11107 Bllaire BLVD, Houston Texas 77072.

The Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Award “AHBEA” is an annual event created to appreciate outstanding performance in broadcasting & entertainment industry.

This award is named after a company, Afro-Heritage Entertainment Company, a duly registered entertainment company in the state of Texas, USA, an award-winning entertainment company, with loads of experience and expertise in entertainment, has selected a few worthy individuals to be honored and celebrated as “LEGENDS and ICONS in Africas entertainment and broadcasting industry ”.

Below are the Award categories.