Renowned Ghanaian Broadcaster, Events & Production Manager and Entertainment pundit, Mr Ricky Anokye has been nominated in the 2019 Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards.
Mr. Ricky Anokye’s immense contribution towards the development of Ghana’s creative art industry has finally been recognized as he grabs a nomination to be celebrated as part of African Legends and Icons in Broadcasting & Entertainment at the Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards 2019.
The event is scheduled to take place on the 19th October, 2019 at BY’S Center, 11107 Bllaire BLVD, Houston Texas 77072.
The Afro-Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Award “AHBEA” is an annual event created to appreciate outstanding performance in broadcasting & entertainment industry.
This award is named after a company, Afro-Heritage Entertainment Company, a duly registered entertainment company in the state of Texas, USA, an award-winning entertainment company, with loads of experience and expertise in entertainment, has selected a few worthy individuals to be honored and celebrated as “LEGENDS and ICONS in Africas entertainment and broadcasting industry ”.
Mr. Ricky Anokye Nominated For 2019 AHBEA Awards
Below are the Award categories.