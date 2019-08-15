Presby Church Rejected Me Because Of My Hair – KiDi

Singer Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi, has disclosed that the Presbyterian Church refused him the opportunity to do his National Service at its Headquarters in Accra, after he was posted there.

Graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana are obliged to carry out a compulsory 12-month National Service supervised by the National Service Secretariat.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, KiDi revealed that staff at the Church’s Headquarters turned him away when he went to complete his registration.

‘‘It was the Presbyterian Headquarters…I didn’t choose it…That was my first posting. I remember that day walking into that building and those guys rejected me. They were like, ‘no you don’t look like you were supposed to work here. Are you sure they posted you here? Go back’,” he recounted.

According to KiDi, the Church refused to allow him to work in the organisation because of his hairstyle.

“I was wearing a nice shirt. I dressed like I was going to somebody’s job. They said my hair. They just looked at me and judged me that I cannot work there,” he said.

The ‘Gal Dem Sugar’ singer added that he went to the National Service Secretariat for reposting after the bitter rejection.

“The second posting is where I got, NSS Headquarters. I felt really bad. It was really sad for me. Why would you just look at somebody and judge them,” KiDi quizzed.

He was, however, happy that his National Service posting to the Presbyterian Headquarters was unsuccessful because he could not have worked with people who were very judgmental.

KiDi is also disturbed that Christians preach love but easily drive away people from the Church with their actions.

---myjoyonline