Nana Ama MCBrown’s Husband Wanted To Marry Me -Mzbel

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has disclosed that Maxwell Mensah who is the husband of actress Nana Ama Mcbrown wanted to marry her but she denied his proposal.

According to Mzbel, Maxwell wanted to marry her but she’s the type who does not want marriage, as a result, the latter got someone he wanted to marry, and that’s Nana Ama Mcbrown, and he’s very happy.

“He wanted to marry me but I said no… we never had sex but we were very close friends. He was like my cuddling kind of friend…So he got someone he wanted to get married to, and now he’s married and happy, and I am happy for them.”

Mzbel made this astonishing revelation while speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on Accra-based Radio Universe

Source:RazzNews.com