Women Deserve The Same Attention Men Receive In The Entertainment Industry — Fantana

RuffTown Records newly signed act Fantana has added her voice to the affirmative action policy.

The "So What" hitmaker has expressed the need for women to be given the same attention as men do in the entertainment industry.

On DayBreak Hitz on Hitz Fm with Andy Dosty, she asked for the need to secure the same airplay time for every gender. "It's right for every 4 songs of a male artiste being played, a female artiste should also receive equal number of airplay. When a guy has only one song, you play it back to back, so then the woman should also receive the same number of plays as well."

Panels on the show were also impressed with her confidence and express the need for the female act to familiarize herself with the local Ghanaian dialects so as to appeal more to her fans. Her new single is out and is receiving massive airplay.