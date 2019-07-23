Eyram wins 2019 ‘Live Inside Win the Ride’ contest

Gifty Eyram Holyfa has won the 2019 Edition of the 'Live Inside Win the Ride (LIWTR) Reality show, after a 42-day stay in the Renault Duster SUV.

Eyram triumphed over Ada Atayobor making her the winner of the car through public voting.

The grand finale which came off on the 19th of July 2019 at the Accra Mall Food Court brought together fans, friends and families of the two finalists Ada Atayobor and Gifty Eyram Holyfa as well as numerous LIWTR enthusiasts.

Mr Ernest Boateng Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Group in his statement said the aim of the competition was to test the endurance levels of competitors and reward the overall winner with a brand new car.

According to Mr Boateng, GMA Group seeks to entertain and engage viewers and listeners with innovative entertainment programmes all year round and this reality show is just one of the many programmes.

He further narrated how the 2019 edition of LIWTR started.

“On June 7th 2019, five strangers entered the Renault Duster SUV. Along the way, three (3) contestants have been evicted. It has been a total of 42 days for the two ladies and I believe it has been a great journey,” he said.

“The 'Live Inside and Win the Ride' reality show has taught contestants survival tactics, has tested their endurance levels and also boosted their tolerance levels,” Mr Boateng added.

He commended sponsors for their support.