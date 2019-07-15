Partnerships Between Africans In Diaspora Critical To Achieving SDGs — GUBA Awards CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of GUBA Awards, Dentaa Amoateng has emphasized on the need for Africans in the Diaspora to connect with themselves and those in the continent to engage in partnership drives to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal agenda in 2030.

At a Press Launch of the maiden edition of GUBA-Awards USA which took place on Thursday, 11th July, 2019 at the United Nations in New York, Madam Dentaa noted that partnerships among African continental players are crucial to the attainment of the targeted Sustainable Development Goals.

“GUBA firmly believes that partnerships between Africans in the Diaspora and in the continent of Africa is critical to the attainment of development and by extension the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals. As an organisation, we make it our mission to play a crucial role in achieving the targets set out in Agenda 2030,” she added.

The theme for GUBA-Awards USA 2019 "African Diaspora, the Catalyst for Growth and Innovation" is in line with the United Nations' determination to mobilize the means required to implement Peace, Eradicate poverty, improve environmental health among other things through a revitalised Global Partnership for Sustainable Development, based on a spirit of strengthened global solidarity, focussed in particular on the needs of vulnerable people with the participation of all countries and stakeholders.

GUBA Awards seeks to reward, celebrate excellence and innovation of African individuals and organisation in the diaspora and Africa, working to the advancement, empowerment and progression of the African community in the Diaspora

Nominees for the Awards were announced during the Press Launch with consideration of businesses and individuals whose line of operations are consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The main event is expected to come off on 26th September, 2019, 6pm at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York, USA with special recognition of the "Year of Return".