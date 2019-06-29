Modern Ghana logo

29.06.2019 Celebrity

’You Keep Trolling And Criticizing People And You Think You’re Above That?’ – Angry Fan Tells Nana A

By Rex Krampa
It seems nana Aba Anamoah can’t take it anymore when she’s trolled.

She recently asked a fan to stop trolling her on twitter, but this fan pointed her to her own life of criticism and trolling on the social network. “Take your foolishness out of my mentions,” Nana Aba wrote. And the fan pointed her to the fact that she can’t stop anyone from trolling her when she keeps doing it herself: ‘you keep trolling and criticizing people and you think you are above that?’

The golden rule does seem to emerge. Isn’t it? Somewhere in February, Lydia Forson revealed the sad part about social media trolling. This is exactly what we see here.

628201983424_vaqdthfssn_f8a44e2755064a198a8cff40f7879061.jpeg

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
