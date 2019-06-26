MUSIGA Pushes Election To July 10

The National Elections Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has rescheduled the election of national executives for the Union from Today Wednesday June 26 to July 10.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the committee today.

According to the chairman of the committee, Smart Nkansah, the decision is based on the feedback the committee received from the initial release of the voters register for the elections.

He indicated that the Electoral Commission of Ghana (ECG) who would supervise the elections are currently engaged with the limited registration of voters for the national elections for 2020.

He has assured the members of the Union of due diligence on the part of the committee to ensure the elections are free and fair, devoid of any electoral malpractices.

The MUSIGA elections were scheduled for June 26 nationwide and it is the first time the Union is exercising the universal suffrage for all card bearing members to exercise their franchise.

In all eight candidates are contesting for the presidency, 1st and 2nd vice presidents and general secretary.

Three other positions – treasurer, organizer and welfare officer are contested unopposed.