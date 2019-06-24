Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.06.2019 Exclusive News

Dr. Drilla Announces His Presence With “I’M A GOD” Message To Kwesi Arthur, Strongman and Medikal

By OdarteyGH
Dr. Drilla Announces His Presence With “I’M A GOD” Message To Kwesi Arthur, Strongman and Medikal
1 HOUR AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS

The Ghanaian rap industry is on fire and Dr_Drilla has dropped a master piece to announce his presence in the Ghanaian rap music industry.

Using word play with puchlines, Dr_Drilla schooled all the Ghanaian rappers from Sarkodie to the least rapper.

Dr Drilla went hard on Kwesi Arthur , saying he should reduce singing because he is a rapper, woow I wonder how Kwesi Arthur will take this…lol

For Strongman, he said he is not impressing, for Teephlow and Donzy he called them ladies…herh

For Sarkodie, Dr_Drilla said he is still impressing but the industry is not helping and his circles is getting narrow.

DR_DRILLA IS INDEED A GOD

Enough words….Just listen to the song below

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Sack Kan-Dapaah Now — Group Tells Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Vote Akufo-Addo Out With Passion For Sinking The Country—Ho ...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line