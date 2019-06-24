24.06.2019 Exclusive News Dr. Drilla Announces His Presence With “I’M A GOD” Message To Kwesi Arthur, Strongman and Medikal By OdarteyGH 1 HOUR AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS The Ghanaian rap industry is on fire and Dr_Drilla has dropped a master piece to announce his presence in the Ghanaian rap music industry. Using word play with puchlines, Dr_Drilla schooled all the Ghanaian rappers from Sarkodie to the least rapper. Dr Drilla went hard on Kwesi Arthur , saying he should reduce singing because he is a rapper, woow I wonder how Kwesi Arthur will take this…lol For Strongman, he said he is not impressing, for Teephlow and Donzy he called them ladies…herh For Sarkodie, Dr_Drilla said he is still impressing but the industry is not helping and his circles is getting narrow. DR_DRILLA IS INDEED A GODEnough words….Just listen to the song below
