21.06.2019 Celebrity

Lekzy Decomic and ID James Brown breaks the internet with cross-dressing photos

By Staff Writer
Lekzy Decomic and ID James Brown
Lekzy Decomic and ID James Brown

Comedians seek to entertain an audience by making them laugh. This might take many forms including jokes, satirical observations, amusing situations or employing prop comedy.

Ghanaian comedians Leky Decomic and ID James Brown have taken comedy to the next level by breaking the internet with photos dressed in ladies outfits.

The cross-dressing photos of the two comedians have gone viral. Lekzy decomic wore a yellow gown, depicting how ladies dress in such outfits pose for pictures while ID James Brown was dressed fluffy gown looking like the female version of Jesus..lol

Comedians cross-dressing is somewhat new in Ghana as the two comedians are poised to explore such avenue to give their audience to the best of humor.

One cannot help it but laugh upon seeing or watching photos below

Source: odarteyghnews.com

