20.06.2019 General News

Appreciate Me Now, Don't Wait Till I'm Dead—Patapaa Tell Ghanaians

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ghanaians are known for taking delight in celebrating the dead than the living, however, hiplife artiste Patapaa Amisty wants the narrative to change.

In a Tweet sighted by ModernGhana, the 'One Corner' hitmaker appealed to Ghanaians to start celebrating him and not wait after he is demised before they do so.

He wrote: "Why wait till I'm dead to write on my timeline telling everyone how much you loved me. That's something you should tell me now. Why wait till I'm dead to share/post my pics with sad captions/emojis. I won't be there to see any of those. Appreciate me now."

Patapaa was recently in the news for organizing a big birthday party for his infamous German girlfriend inside Obuasi, a town in Ashanti region.

According to reports, his facial expression clearly showed he wasn't happy. Many speculated his unhappiness was due to rumors that his girlfriend has had affairs with several celebrities.

