2 Years Down, Eternity To Conquer – Stonebwoy Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Ghana dancehall/reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, has penned a deep and lovely message after two years of tying the knot with his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla.

His message seems to be another way of renewing his vow—as he promised to love her till eternity.

June 16, which is a special day in the lives of the couple, the ‘Most Original’ composer wrote: “Blessed Anniversary 2 Years Down, Eternity To Conquer, No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper @louis-10.”

The couple has brought forth two children, a girl and a boy.