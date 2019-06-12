Sanitation Minister Eulogizes Nakeeyat

Winner of this year's TV3 'Talented KIds', Nakeeyat Dramani has been appointed as an Ambassador for Sanitation.

She has been given a two-year ambassadorial role by the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources to champion the sanitation fight.

This took place on Tuesday, June 12, when she honoured an invitation to the Ministry.

The sector minister, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah who bestowed the ambassadorial title on 7 years old Nakeeya, praised her for emerging the winner.

The Minister also presented a congratulatory message signed by herself to the talented kids' winner.

It reads “On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and on my own behalf, I congratulate you Miss Nakeeyat Abdul Dramani Sam for emerging as the winner of the 2019 TV3 Talented Kids Season 10 competition.

“Your extraordinary performance needs commendation. Your message touched on critical national environmental issues which many Ghanaians overlook. Your presentation highlighted the need to protect our precious water bodies and the environment as a whole.

“To this end, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is proud to appoint you Nakeeyat Abdul Dramani Sam as a Sanitation Ambassador for the next 2 years”.

Below are some images: