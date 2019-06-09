Fella Makafui Kisses Medikal At Reopening Of Her Clothing Shop

Fella Makafui reopened her FM clothing line shop at a short ceremony on Saturday, June 8th 2019 and was attended by several media personalities.

Fella’s boo, Medikal wasn’t left out of the occasion as he graced the reopening with Fella kissing him to celebrate the 1year anniversary of FM Clothing line.

Speaking to OdarteyGH, Fella Makafui, said “The previous location was not favourable for business, lots of our customers were complaining of the venue so we had to relocate. Our new location is very good since its very popular and easy to locate.”

The clothing line which is also known as FM is a stylish and fashionable dresses that are perfectly aligned to suit the pride of anyone who wishes to wear it.

The reopening was attended by lots of media personalities which included Charlotte Derban, Sista Afia, Kisa Gbekle, Medikal, bloggers, stylists, etc.