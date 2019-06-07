Modern Ghana logo

07.06.2019

How Shatta Wale Is Trying To Avoid His New Name, ‘Akoto Blue Blue.’

By Rex Krampa
2 HOURS AGO ART & CULTURE

A couple of days ago, Shatta Wale cautioned people to stop calling him ‘Akoto Blue Blue,’ because of his blue suit.

It was this suit he wore to the peace press conference on the 4th of June 2019.

Yesterday, he posted a picture of himself in that same suit but did something shocking to it. He edited the picture, making it black and white because he doesn’t want anyone calling him ‘Akoto Blue Blue.’

See picture below

672019101510 txobrfeq5l img 1515

