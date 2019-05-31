Stop Deceiving Us With Pictures – UAAG To Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale

Waves of Peace hit Ghana yesterday, Thursday, May 30th as two rival reggae dancehall artistes Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale, and Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy finally settled their differences in a grand style by flooding social media with eye-catching pictures to demonstrate how united they are.

This follows their recent brawl at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where Stonebwoy pulled a gun on his longtime rival Shatta Wale for mounting stage with his fans at a time when he (Stonebwoy) was receiving an award.

However, The Up and Coming Artiste Association of Ghana sees this act of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale demonstrating that peace has finally reigned between them as deceit.

The group is of the strong opinion that action speaks louder than words, therefore, Stonebwoy and Shatta should stop flooding social media with “mere” pictures and act as professionals.

Below is their full statement;

According to the association, only pictures showing they have united is not enough.

The association wants the two dancehall artistes to show they are now together in the music industry through actions from henceforth.

The members of the Association wanted this unity to prevail and thanks be to God and the mediators for such a wonderful step taken.

We would love to appeal to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to come out with a song together to prove they have nothing against each other again.

The Association also appealed to Charterhouse to avert all decisions taken against the two after they are seen to be demonstrating love towards each other from henceforth.

We also demand that the mediators make public what was actually discussed when they met the two dancehall artistes to let all know they there not forced to come together but they accepted willingly to take such a decision.

