Asamoah Gyan Enstooled Local Chief In Hohoe

General captain of Ghana Blackstars, Asamoah Gyan has been enstooled as local chief in Hohoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The enstoolment ceremony was held on Thursday in 30th May, 2019 Hohoe at the Assembly Hall of the St. Francis Training College.

The Gbui Traditional Council held a Dubar to bestow on Asamoah Gyan the Chieftaincy title as part of the 110 year anniversary of the St. Francis Training College.

Asamoah as part of their anniversary put up an ultramodern water system for the St. Francis Training College.

The honor is as a result of his exemplary contribution to the socio-economic development of the town.

Asamoah Gyan speaking to the media said, “My mum trained at St. Francis Training College and it was her desire and dream to support the college in the aspect of infrastructure. So I had to support the college with a Medical Facility to curb health problems of the students of St Francis College and it’s environment.”

