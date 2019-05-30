Shatta Wale’s Fans Beg Him To Stop Mimicking Stonebwoy Walk

Fans of Shatta Movements a.k.a militants have appealed to their icon, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale in the showbiz industry to desist from mocking Stonebwoy.

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale recently posted a video on Facebook where he was dancing whereas one of his guys was walking in a funny way mimicking Stonebwoys right leg which suffered an accident.

However the video didn’t go down well with this particular fan with the username, Jackson Miller. He took to Shatta Wale’s post and wrote “I am pleased to write you this letter. I hope you are doing great wherever you are.

Charles, I am one of your biggest fans and I would do anything to support you.

Your lifestyle is serving as a great inspiration to me and many of your fans all over the world.

Charles the love I have for you is great and I will encourage you to keep being you.

There's just one little concern I will like us to talk about.

Please, Charles, you've been under huge criticism lately mostly for 'mocking disabled persons'. It's hurting us

We know the media dislike you and will take any little mistake you commit to vilify you.

The gesture you showed in the video may not necessarily mean you are mocking disabled persons' but an expression of your inherent humor nature. But now the whole thing has been misinterpreted to mean something else.

When issues of such nature pops up about you it becomes very difficult for we the die-hard fans to defend or even talk about.

Going forward all we ask is please check the kind of news you give to these haters “.

Thank you

Meanwhile below is the 10seconds video Shatta Wale posted on Facebook