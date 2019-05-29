Obrafuor

Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Kwame Okyere Darko popularly known as Obrafuor is set to launch the 20th Anniversary Celebration of his first album 'Pae Mu Ka'.

Considered as the best rapper of all time, Obrafuor today May 29, will be at the Tang Palace to announce his plans for the celebration.

Pae Mu Ka which was released in the 90s has been touted as one of the greatest albums ever produced in Ghana's music industry.

Even before the announcement by Obrafuors team to celebrate the 20years of Pae Mu Ka, some celebrities had already taken on twitter to celebrate the musician.

The likes of Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo, Trigmatic, Mensa, Kojo Cue, amongst others tweeted about how they have were inspired by the album.

Sarkodie who has always described him as his Godfather said Obrafuors legacy gave him the urge to push harder in the industry.

"...I can write a whole book about this man but lemme keep it short… God bless you Mr. Michael ‘my namesake’ … You played a major role in getting me here and I will never forget… I hope I still make you proud and sorry in advance if I should disappoint, please know your thoughts are very essential to me as your legacy is what guards me… will make sure your legacy is protected godfather… Again! Thank you," he wrote.

Mensa of FOKN Bois also wrote “@iamobrafour please release acapella for Pae Mu Ka to some of the sickest producers in Ghana (we have MANY) and select the best 10 for Pae Mu Ka 20th Anniversary Remix album! It’ll be so dope! And such an honor for the New Gen to be a part of this legacy.”