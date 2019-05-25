Stonebwoy In Trouble, He Could Be Jailed For 5 Years

A Private Legal Practitioner, Bernard Owiredu Donkor says reggae dancehall artist, StoneBwoy could be given a five years sentence in jail for displaying a gun at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was held on May 18, at the Dome in Accra.

Speaking on TV3’s ‘ The Point of View’ on Saturday he said the law frowns on the display of guns in a public gathering, adding that Stonebwoy could be jailed or made to pay a fine of GHC12,000.

“The laws are very clear that when you are at a public gathering don’t display a gun because people react differently...If StoneBwoy is found guilty he could be given custodial sentence depending on the discretion of the Judge’” he said.

His comment comes at the back of the brawl between fans of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale which disrupted the 20th VGMA’s.

Just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about delivering his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

The brawl started when Blakk Cedi, Manager of Bhim Nation CEO tried preventing Shatta Wale and his team from climbing the stage.

Meanwhile, on the side of Shatt Wale, the legal practitioner said it is likely the artist will not be sentenced.

Describing the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker’s offense as a misdemeanor, he said “Shatta could be cautioned or made to pay a fine because it’ is unlikely for Judges to sentence people who commit misdemeanors.”

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested and arraigned to court, but have been granted bail of GHC50,000 each.

The two will reappear in court on June 20, this year.