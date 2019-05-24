BEST AND WORST DRESSES: VGMA 2019 Red Carpet Review With Tilly Akua Nipaa

The much-anticipated Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Center, Accra on May 18, 2019 with Giovani Caleb and Sika Osei hosting the red carpet.

Vodafone Ghana Music awards red carpet has always been tough and a very competitive platform of fashion display and showcase whiles others use the same platform to launch different invention of other fashions.

After all the Glitz and glamour on the red carpet Tilly Akua Nipaa and her pundits discussed what your favorite celebrity wore to the VGMA 2019.

Pundits of the VGMA 2019 review were Vondee CEO of Getplugged Sneakers, Poet Timmy of Timmy Clothing (Fashion Designer) and Haki Guapo, a fashion critic.

Each of the pundits shared their options on the various clothing worn by celebrities to the wards night.

With the pundits highlighting on their best dressed personality, Actress Zynell Zuh and Salma Munin stood tall amongst the ladies with Epixode and Harold Mensah of XOXO tv series fame topping the Gents in the HIT category.

Worst dressed personality was Efia Odo, Benedicta Gafah and Toli Master and Kumi Guitar for the Gents.

Watch the VGMA Red Carpet Dresses review below