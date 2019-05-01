Kidi Shuts Down Canada With This Amazing Performance

Kidi was in Canada over the weekend to support his brother Kuami Eugene and he delivered one of the most amazing performances of his career.

With his smooth voice and his s3xy physique, his fans, mostly the ladies, jammed to his songs as he delivered back-to-back hit songs from his collections.

Lynx Entertainment has successfully manage to give Ghana a good musical export and he is indeed putting Ghana on the map.

Watch his performance below

