Abraham Ohene Djan deserves Lifetime Achievement award – Earl Ankrah

“I think you deserve to be awarded for your efforts in the music industry, especially Hiplife. You have shot a lot of videos, done a lot of things, given advice and helped shaped so many things in that genre and I think the Ghana Music Awards should recognise you," he said.

Abraham Ohene Djan is one of the foremost names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Through his OM Studios, he has shot videos for artistes including Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour and Tic Tac.

He is passionate about promoting Ghanaian music especially Hiplife. He was involved in the creation of Smash TV which aired on Metro TV and Close Up on TV3.

He set up Fiesta Television which was acquired by the EIB Network last year.

Earl Ankrah also commended Okyeame Kwame for the good work he has done over the years.

“You have done really well, keeping your brand for all these years and survived for 22 [years] and still be a sought after artiste, you have done really well.

"I believe the young ones who want to remain relevant even after so many years should come and learn from you, well done,” he said.

Earl Ankrah also used the opportunity to bless Okyeame and wished him the best in his future works.