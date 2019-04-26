Keche Revamps With New Single Titled “Odo”.

Award-winning Ghanaian Music group signed on to Golden Empire Legacy Ltd record label, Keche is back to the music scene after a little hiatus with a new vibe titled ‘ODO'.

Keche, in their artistic form of auditory communication addresses 'ODO' which is a Ghanaian local lingo directly interpreted to the English language as, "Love". This new audio produced by one of the finest music producers in Africa, Willis Beats will definitely have you feeling bubbly on your feet.

This extraordinaire project makes the awards winning music duo's pleasing and harmonious music debut single for the year and first outing since the GB Recz signees transitioned to Golden Empire Legacy Ltd record label.

The tune comprises of distinctive musical communication elements, incorporating instrumentals and vocal tones in a structured and continuous manner.

Ghanaian based music recording label, Golden Empire Legacy officially signed a music recording deal with multiple awards winning musicians Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe professionally known as Keche, to its label.