Tourism Ministry Director, Civil Service Sign Pact To Improve Service Delivery

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Alhaji Abdulai Yakubu has signed a performance agreement contract with the Office of The Head of the Civil Service.

The brief ceremony was at the instance of the Head of the Civil Service, Nana Agyekum Dwamena at the Ministry Conference Hall on Wednesday, April, 2019.

Nana Dwamena, emphasized that the essence of the performance agreement ceremony with the Chief Director, was to ensure that the Tourism Ministry live up to its billing in delivering on the core mandate of the Minister and thereby helping the President Nana Akufo-Addo in achieving his transformative agenda for the country.

According to him, the main goal of the agreement contract is to see to the direction upon which the Ministry would be charting, to significantly improve on Ghana's Tourism Sector for the socio-economic improvement of the Ghanaian citizenry countrywide.

He observed that the Monitoring and the Evaluation Ministry was established to further give meanings to the performances and workings of the various government Ministries for efficient service delivery.

Nana Dwamena further indicated that his outfit has created a system to monitor and evaluate the performance management of the government ministries such that it can help to engender in the execution of the government policies and programmes adding that the performance agreement contract is all about the delivery on one's core mandate and not just about signing ceremony seen on paper.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who was present at the event, indicated that the performance agreement contract is a critical component in the delivery of the sector's wide performance.

She remarked that, the Year of Return programme and other flagship programme of the Ministry which are expected to come off this year can only be effectively implemented if staff are able to deliver on their target objectives.

She also added that, currently, the sector is the 4th foreign exchange earner in the country after Cocoa, Gold, Oil and Gas, and that all quest should be made by the staff of the Ministry and all the agencies staff under the Ministry to move beyond the 4th income earner to the 3rd place or even the 2rd position going forward.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Hon. Dr. Ziblim Iddi Barry, indicated that the performance agreement contract is an initiative to help government discharge its duties effectively and, therefore, all and sundry in the Ministry should help government to roll out its policy interventions to the good people of this country.

On his part, The Chief Director of the Tourism Ministry, Alhaji Abudulai Yakubu, assured Nana Agyekum Dwamena of his unwavering commitment to support the sector Minister to achieve her goal.