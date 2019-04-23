Ebony was vilified because of her sexuality – Novelist on stereotype

Ghanaian novelist, Bisi Adjapon has registered her discontent over the treatment of women in the country.

The author said the very things men will do and go unnoticed, women will be heavily criticised when they do them.

“I will always regret that [late dancehall artiste] Ebony Reign was vilified for her sexuality when male singers could luxuriate in sex,” Bisi Adjapon said.

The ‘Of Women and Frogs’ author made this comment when she took the stage on ‘Catch Up!’ organised by the Accra International Book Festival Thursday.

Late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reign came under criticisms in the media over her style of dressing.

Her critics claimed she was exposing her fans to unhealthy lifestyles contrary to the expectations placed on a public figure.

But Bisi Adjapon said the musician was vilified because of her “sexuality”, a situation she claimed the male artistes are free from.

“When a woman has money or drives a car unless she has a visible profession that stamps wealthy on her, the assumption is she has a ‘sponsor’,” she said.

Although she agrees that today’s Ghanaian woman is better than her elders, Bisi Adjapon said the country has a long way to go so far as the protection of rights and freedom of women are concerned.

The writer has encouraged all Ghanaians to be feminists in order to improve the lives of women in society.

“I am a feminist. Everyone should be one," she said.

"For me being a feminist just means having the freedom to wear a hijab or not wear one, to cook or not to cook, work outside the home or not to work outside the home. It’s about having a choice, having a voice,” she added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim