Dwaso Hemaa Launched! Winner To Get Fully Paid Trip To China And Cash

A brand new TV reality show, Dwaso Hemaa, targeted at celebrating the outstanding and innovative efforts of the Ghanaian woman, especially the market women has been dully launched at Mallam Atta market in Accra, under the theme - 'energy that shows'. The show will broadcast weekly on Adom TV.

The unique concept, which is a brainchild of Nubuke Media, will bring together participants from various market destinations in Ghana to exhibit various attributes for the grand winner — Dwaso Hemaa.

"Dwaso Hemaa reality TV show is not just any other TV reality show but one that seeks to bring the best quality out of our Ghanaian women especially our market women by giving them the platform to express our rich Ghanaian culture and tradition while training them to be more innovative in our world today.

We will also provide the platform for these women to share their expertise in marketing share their long years of experience and also share their unique stories as well as issues bugging them" - Esi Akpanyah, CEO of Nubuke Media.

THE SHOW

The show will begin with an auditioning from the various selected markets across the country and the selected few will go through a 13week contest which would include various tasks and each week at least one contestant will be eliminated and that will eventually lead to the crowning of a market Queen or Dwaso Hemaa .

The event will be held under the theme: “ahuoden a'ekyere ”, which will highlight and trigger conversations about women empowerment, entrepreneurship, financial freedom and investment as well as health and wellness.

Speaking to a gathering of market women at the launch, communication director for Dwaso Hemaa, Mr Kelly Ni Lartey Mensah explained that, the event is geared towards using market women as models of change. "We are highlighting on your complete strength and innovative ways of doing business to teach the next generation of women through television" - Kelly Mensah stressed.

MC for the launch, celebrated television host and media personality, Cynthia "kumkum" Timaa took the women through routines of singing and dancing before unveiling the Dwaso Hemaa logo.

The event was chaired by Godwin Avenorgbo, (veteran broadcaster and consultant) and

Grace Eyim orange queen mother at Mallam Atta market.

The 2019 #DwasoHemaa is supported by Adom TV. Auditions and main event episodes will be telecast on Adom TV.

