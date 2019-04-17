Manifest To Write Obituary Of Prof. Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia

Ghanaian rapper, Manifest has revealed that his family has asked him to write the obituary of Ghana’s musicologist, professor and historian, the late Emeritus Professor Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia.

Emeritus Professor Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia, who happens to be the grandfather of Manifest, died on March 13, 2019 at a ripe age of 97-years.

He will be given a state burial on Saturday, May 4, preceded by a pre-burial service at the Forecourt of the State House.

Manifest, in a post to his social media handle, said he was thrilled with the opportunity, although he was unqualified to do the job.

He wrote; “In the last few days I have unraveled & woven together many missing pieces of my family history – on my mother’s side. All this made possible by my current job as my Grandpa’s obituary writer. A job I’m absolutely unqualified for but e dey be to do it all the same”.

Manifest is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter. He won Best Rapper and Hip-Hop song of the year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards. He has worked with Damon Albarn, Flea, Tony Allen, Erykah Badu, and is featured on five songs on the Rocket Juice and The Moon album.