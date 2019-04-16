3 Months Maternity Leave Not Enough For Working mothers – AJ Sarpong

Radio personality and compere, AJ sarpong has re-ignited the debate on the duration of maternity leave in Ghana. AJ has challenged Ghana's Labour Act which allows female workers 12 weeks (84 days) of maternity leave with full pay, saying the duration is not enough.

The Citi FM/Citi TV host who spoke to Ameyaw TV on the red carpet of the 2019 Glitz Africa SHE Summit over the weekend, noted the struggles with which working mothers who rush back to work after just three months of childbirth endure when they can work from the comfort of their homes when given more days of.

“I personally believe three months maternity leave is not enough, we (women) drop their kids at daycare and come back because we're expected to be superwomen. We should be able to push the boundaries a little bit more in an acceptable way where both the employee and the employer is able to be beneficial,” she said.

“I believe in a point where we (women) can work from home and be able to be productive” she added.

The 2019 Glitz Africa SHE Summit took place at the Ecobank Head Office in Accra.

There were discussions on themes such as 'BEYOND GENDER' led by Sandra Ankobiah, Dentaa Amoateng, AJ Sarpong, Angela Asante and 'LIVING YOUR PURPOSE' led by Jackie Appiah, Dziffa Akua Ametam (morning show host of Citi TV) and Chiedza Makonnen.

AJ Sarpong is the host of Brunch in the Citi on Citi 97.3 FM and Hall of Fame on Citi TV.

–citinewsroom