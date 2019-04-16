Rapper Strongman Quits Sarkodie’s Record Label

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, known in showbiz as Strongman, is no longer under the management of Sarkodie’s record label, SarkCess Music.

A statement released by the label indicates that a 2-year contract between both parties has expired.

The statement which wishes Strongman well in his career also describes him as a phenomenal artiste.

While at SarkCess Music, Strongman released a number of songs including his recent EP, Still That N*gga *(STN).

The graduate of University of Cape Coast was discovered in a music reality show called ‘Next Big Thing’ in 2012 where he emerged winner.

He has, since then, released other songs such as ‘Baby Girl,’ ‘My Vibe’, ‘Transformer, among others.

After Sarkodie had shared the ‘farewell statement’ on twitter, Strongman respond: “bless up boss, I am grateful for the support.”

Before the expiration of their contract some had suggested that Strongman was not given enough attention to shine under the record label – a statement he came out to refute.

Read the full statement below:

SarkCess Music wishes to announce the end of its contract with Osei Kwaku Vincent well known in showbiz circles as Strongman.

Working with a gem of his kind for the past two (2) years has been priceless.

The journey with Strongman has all together been an amazing and remarkable one. Strongman has proved beyond doubt to be a sensational talent, gracing the Ghana Music Industry and the world with his presence hit after hit and some incredible performances.

It is worth mentioning that Strongman during the past two (2) years has been a phenomenal artist growing his brand here in Ghana and beyond the shores of the country.

We are grateful to the fans, management, industry and all who made this SarkCess Music – Strongman journey worthwhile.

Strongman is such a phenomenal artiste we wish him the absolute best in all future endeavors. We wish to reiterate that, even though the legal relationship between both parties have officially come to end, we still remain a family. Our doors are forever open and we promise to extend a helping hand anyway possible should our services be needed.

Signed

SarkCess Music.

– citinewsroom