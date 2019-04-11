Medikal and Kwesi Arthur are not my type of guy – Petrah

Fast rising singer, Petrah in an exclusive interview with OdarteyGH on One on One with OdarteyGH revealed that “Medikal and Kwesi Arthur are not my type of guy”.

When Medikal and Kwesi Arthur whom will she date during the candid segment of the show she said, ” They are nice guys but i wouldn’t want to date any of the them because we are all in the music industry and i don’t want to date anyone who is in the showbiz industry. Any way we are friends and we role just like that so I’m cool in the friends zone”

Petrah and OdarteyGH

Petrah also disclosed certain talents she possess aside music. She exhibited her acting prowess where during the goofy segment she acted (talked) like an old woman. Also if Petrah is not doing music she will be modeling as she she does photo modelling on the side.

Petrah’s photo, where she tatooed medikal name across her cleavage, went viral and ever since she has been the talk of town. However, she recently released her newest single ‘Tiaso’ and it is available on all online stores.

Short biography of Petrah

Petrah, known in real life as Petra Miriam Tetteh is a Ghanaian RnB singer.She is currently signed onto Manner Records and has worked with some top musicians both in and out of Ghana which includes Reekado Banks and AMG artiste, Medikal among others.

Some of her songs are Baby, Million, Odo, and a few others.

Watch Ful Interview Below