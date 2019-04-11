It's Challenging Wearing The Crown - Miss Ghana UK 2018

Joining Giovani Caleb on Accra's hottest drive time show the 3Drive on the airwaves of 3 92.7fm this afternoon was Ghanaian Born, UK based beauty queen Akua Ohenewaa Amin.

In an interview with Giovani, Akua Ohenewaa Amin touched on the challenges of being a beauty queen. Considering the way of dressing, having to carry a crown around and the projects it comes with.

"This makes me feel unusual, its a whole lot of work, to think that I don't live a normal life". She revealed.

Rendering an account of her projects, the beautiful Ghanaian lady from Adukrom said she has started a project on mental health in the UK, Giving power to young women in all aspect of the arts and also soliciting for funds to support orphanages and street kids in Ghana.

"I started a foundation that raised funds to build a primary school in Adukrom in the East Region of Ghana where I come from" She added.

Having ventured into Commercial Real Estate years before entering into the beauty pageant, Akua expressed her love for education and hinted of going back to it.

On the fun side of the interview, Akua Ohenewaa Amin mentioned she enjoys Kwesi Arthur's music.

Source; 360hypegh.com