Don’t Go To Pastors With Marital Issues – Gifty Adorye

It is very common for ladies to run to pastors with their problems especially marital problems. The general saying that a problem shared is half solved has been incorporated in our daily lives because it’s believed that by sharing your problems with others, solutions might surface.

However, gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has urged married couples to solve their own marital problems secretly than opening up to people.

According to her, sharing one’s problems with a friend or a family member is tantamount to digging one’s own grave based on experiences.

She explained that “the more you run to people, the more you make mistakes.”

Mrs Adorye thinks the best way to solve marital problems is to have a deeper communication with your spouse.

“Running to pastors, spiritual mothers and fathers will only deepen your woes”, she added.

She told the host of Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, OPD, that “the more you run to people the more you make mistakes. Talk to your spouse first. If you want to part ways, It shouldn’t be a fight and it shouldn’t be a yoke upon your life.

“If you have a problem, don’t go to your pastor, spiritual mother, and fathers. The people you are talking to even want what you have. You have to run to God,” she advised.

---myjoyonline