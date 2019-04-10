Video: Joyce Blessing 'Shuts Down' Wassa-Akropong with Unbreakable Concert

The second edition of the Unbreakable concert headlined by gospel sensation Joyce Blessing was held on Monday, 8th April at Wassa-Akropong in the Western Region after blessing Kumasi with the maiden edition on March 10th

The multifarious award winning gospel singer paraded her musical prowess as usual with an energetic live performance for an hour which will definitely leave patrons who came to witness the event in nostalgia.

Dressed in an all white captivating African outfit , it was incessantly a one woman show for Joyce Blessing as she treated the thousands of audience present to a miscellany of her songs.

Joyce Blessing performed popular songs of hers like ; Repent, Monko Moakyi, Di Asa, I Swerve You, Heavy Price, Boot 4 Boot, Agyebum, La Mia Praise and more .

According to Patrons, the Unbreakable Concert has become the biggest gospel event which has ever been held in Wassa-Akropong and its environs.

In appearance at the event were the chief of Wassa Akropong : Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyim including his sub chiefs and Queen Mother and other dignitaries in the town.

Talking in an interview with Hello-gh.com after the event, Joyce blessing revealed she was wasn't amazed how everybody turned up for the event even-though it was a Monday night. She added that her songs have really come far looking at how far Wassa-Akropong is from Accra. She Said:

‘Repent is just 3 months old but I am not surprised how the young and old are all singing along. I am very happy about this and even how this place has become full seeing others even standing outside, even though its a working day. I heard it is difficult for a gospel event to be this successful in this town. This shows that people in Wassa-Akropong and its surrounding towns love me and they love good gospel music as well because a lot of people here have confessed to me how my songs have been a blessing to their lives. ‘

The Unbreakable Concert was organized by King Ice Entertainment in collaboration with DaveJoy Productions.