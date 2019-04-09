2019 Startz Celebration Uncensored Slated for April 27

This Easter, all the action remains in the capital, Accra, as US-based Marwus Entertainment Inc in partnership with Kismet Pub and Lounge this April takes Accra by storm with its Startz Celebration Uncensored initiative.

The star dubbed initiative which was put together by Yaw Aboagye Marfo and Ms Monalisa Tsatsu Semaha, vice president and Concept Developer of Marwus Entertainment seeks to honor and award personalities who are positively impacting lives with the little they have.

The first ever Startz Celebration Uncensored slated for April 27 this year comes off at the Kismet Pub & Lounge inside Santa Maria, Accra.

Also, the event in a broader picture seeks to motivate personalities and influential people both in Ghana and abroad to take keen and passionate interest in the issues affecting the less privileged and the marginalized in the society since they form part of the larger number who look up to them as role models for inspiration.

The bi-monthly event which is in its first edition will honor personalities like Moesha Buodong, Fella Makafui and star comedian Funny Face for their outstanding contribution and impact to the less privileged in society.

The night will see performances from artistes like Kelvynboy Patapaa, Bless, Opanka and actress Hailliote Sumney from USA many others all passing through.

This is to foster love, unity and also inculcate the habit of giving back to society among Ghanaians and Africans as a whole to make the world a better place for all.

The event looks forward to honoring personalities defying odds to put smiles on the faces of the less fortunate in the society.