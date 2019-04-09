Genesis: The Movie On The Rich Ashanti History And Culture To Premiere In Kumasi

The story of the Ashanti Kingdom has been told in many ways. There are different variations to the story of one of the greatest tribes in Ghana.

However, this new movie dubbed 'Genesis Of Ashantis' as produced by Team Itakula Films is set to give a fresh and complete account of the events.

In this new realisation of the Ashanti Story, a vivid story of the Journey covered by the kingdom and the struggles conquered by its founders to bring us to its present day strength and location is told. We have heard the stories. How about we bring to life the toil and bloodshed by the Ashanti Kotoko Kingdom in the struggle to liberty?

.Come and join the team and cast for the movie as we relive the lives of our forefathers in a manner never seen on this land. Grab your tickets at a cool 30 GHC single and 40GHC double now to get yourself ready for the biggest movie ever to come from Ghana. Call the following numbers for your tickets today: 0243999951 or 0243242430.