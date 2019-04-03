Wiyaala Models and Sings at Accra Fashion Week

Ghana's international star, Wiyaala, put on a stunning display as she strutted down the runway in a lioness inspired outfit while singing her hit song “Tinambanyi” at the Accra Fashion Week.

The programme took place at the Stanbic Heights Accra on Sunday.

Accra Fashion Week is an annual event which promotes the talents of African and Ghanaian designers.

Organised and promoted by A-Kinko Lifestyle, African Fashion Week seeks to emulate the fashion shows in capital cities around the world and establish the Ghana fashion industry as world class.

See photos below:

Photo credit: Ace_Photography_ Gh