Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Apr 3, 2019

Wiyaala Models and Sings at Accra Fashion Week

Staff Writer
Wiyaala Models and Sings at Accra Fashion Week

Ghana's international star, Wiyaala, put on a stunning display as she strutted down the runway in a lioness inspired outfit while singing her hit song “Tinambanyi” at the Accra Fashion Week.

The programme took place at the Stanbic Heights Accra on Sunday.

Accra Fashion Week is an annual event which promotes the talents of African and Ghanaian designers.

Organised and promoted by A-Kinko Lifestyle, African Fashion Week seeks to emulate the fashion shows in capital cities around the world and establish the Ghana fashion industry as world class.

See photos below:

ace 0232

ace 0243

ace 0259

ace1

ace2

ace3

ace

Photo credit: Ace_Photography_ Gh

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line