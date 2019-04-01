We Apologise For The Mayhem At 3Music Awards – Board

The Board of 3Music Award have apologised for the mishap during the awards night at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday 30th March 2019.

According to reports, the show began late which made patrons uneasy.

Also, seats reserved for some special guests were occupied by other attendees.

While admitting that the project was an infantile one, the organizers stated that concerns of the events have been taken into consideration and apologises for the catastrophe at the second edition of the 3 Music Awards.

Below the press release:

PRESS RELEASE

3 MUSIC AWARDS GRATEFUL TO ALL STAKEHOLDERS FOR SUCCESSFUL ORGANISATION OF SECOND EDITION

The Board of 3 Music Awards wishes to express its profound gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed in diverse ways towards the success of the second edition.

We are particularly grateful to all our sponsors for the confidence they reposed in us, the artistes on the bill for their thrilling performance, our loyal patrons who trooped to the venue in their numbers and the media for their continuous support of a young, local initiative.

While expressing our sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, we also congratulate all award nominees and award winners for their respective efforts and excellence in the year under review.

The 3 Music Board recognizes the valiant efforts of all nominees. However, eventual winners of most award categorize are determined by 60% public voting and 40% board and academy considerations. The only categories which were 100% determined by the board and academy were the technical categories of album of the year, video of the year and legends awards.

Meanwhile, we have noted with seriousness, concerns of our patrons; both at the Fantasy Dome and those who keenly observed proceed on television. We wish to express our sincere apologies for some mishaps, particularly the late start of the show, as well as some of our VIP guests whose labelled seats were taken up by other guests.