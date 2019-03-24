Kwan Pa, Akwaboah, Kwabena Kwabena, Cine Soul And Others Rock MOGO 2019

The Citi FM MOGO brand has over the years promoted authentic music of Ghanaian origin and celebrated the biggest names in highlife music.

It forms part of activities lined up to mark Citi FM’s Heritage Month which is held in the month of March every year to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote tourism.

The Heritage Caravan ended two weeks while the Accra Music Expo came off last Saturday at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly where indigenous Ga music was celebrated.

This year’s edition saw the performance of the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Kwan Pa, Akwaboah, Cine Soul and many others.

The allotted 45 minutes was not enough for patrons of Citi FM‘s Music of Ghanaian Origin Concert (MOGO) to enjoy the highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena’s sterling performance.

For the entire period, he was on stage, the audience sang along, cheered and danced to all of the hit songs performed by Kwabena Kwabena.

From “Bue kwan ma me”, to “Asor” to “sweet baby,” to “begye me,” there was no end to the excitement and thrill served the patrons who called for more after the performance.

Coming from the man, who is well known as a flawless live-band performer, the audience couldn’t have expected less than his performance.

His vocal quality was impressive and showmanship was excellent. Kwabena Kwabena didn’t fail at any of his action to get the audience groove to his tunes.

Songwriter and singer, Akwaboah Gladstorm’s also treated the audience to a fabulous performance.

Performing a number of his songs that crossed between highlife, reggae and RnB, he got the audience dancing and singing along.

It was songs like ‘I Do Love You’, ‘Sweet Pie’, ‘Hold me down’ and one of his father’s song ‘Awerekyekyere’ that got the audience swaying and singing along.

The 14th edition of the MOGO concert, held at the National Theatre in Accra was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Club Beer.