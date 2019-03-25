D-Black Jabs Tinny Over ‘Wack’ Rapper Claims

D-Black and Tinny

Rapper D-Black has fired Tinny for calling him a “wack” rapper.

In a tweet, D-Black questioned why the Ga rapper has been missing in action on the music scene for years despite his “amazing” rap skills.

In an interview on Joy FM Monday, Tinny described popular artistes D-Black, Kwaw Kese and Patapaa as “wack” rappers in Ghana.

“If you are wack, I will not listen to you,” he said on Joy FM and described 'One Corner' hitmaker Patapaa as the worst among all three artistes.

D-Black responded with a subtle jab, asking Tinny what he has been doing with his supposed “amazing” rap skills.

“Hmm lol. Ah w33. Wondering what he's been using his 'amazing' rap skills for these past years,” D-Black said in a reply to a tweet.

D-Black’s comment re-echoed claims that Tinny has not been able to churn out hit songs in the past few years.

Kwaw Kese also responded to Tinny's attacks and tagged him as a “carcass” while making fun of him.

He described the 'Anaconda' crooner as an attention seeker who wants to be in the social media trends by using his name.

“U (you) want use me to trend… (laughs) abowafunu (carcass). See who's happy (laughs) de #sorrrmilimovement .Ntwe mba,” he said in a tweet, accompanied by a snapshot of a perceived chat between him and Tinny.

Patapaa, on the other hand, is yet to respond to Tinny's comments, as he is rather busy promoting his new song titled 'Mene Woara' featuring Vyper.

—Daily Guide