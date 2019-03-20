MultiChoice Launches Talent Factory Networking Portal

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), MultiChoice Africa’s flagship Pan-African shared-value initiative is thrilled to announce the launch of the MTF Portal on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com.

The online portal is the third touchpoint of the initiative following the launch of three regional MTF Academies (in West, East and Southern Africa), a 12-month film training programme aimed at upskilling the next generation of passionate young film creatives launched in October 2018 and the MTF Masterclasses launched in January this year to upskill industry professionals.

The interactive online portal is aimed at profiling and connecting Africa’s industry creatives and bringing pan-African talent and opportunities together in one place. The digital portal will allow filmmakers across the continent to network, find talent and showcase their work.

Access to the portal is through registration on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com which will serve as an authoritative source of industry news, supported by MultiChoice’s long-standing position of being Africa’s leading storyteller.

Users of the portal - up-and-coming talent and industry professionals - can also network with each other, connect and collaborate. The MTF Portal will also provide information on the MTF Academies and Masterclasses.

The MTF Portal forms part of the investment MultiChoice has made to improving the quality and supporting the production of local content and storytelling across the continent. The MTF Portal will serve both seasoned professionals and aspiring talent in Africa’s film and TV industry.

According to Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana, “MultiChoice has listened and has made it possible today. This unique innovation is a long-awaited window of real connectivity opportunities for ideas and resource sharing plus a network for creative minds from Ghana and other African countries, to reach out and tell our own stories through new partnerships without borders.”

“The global commercial potential of the exposure created by this portal is significant, but the success will be dependent on the ownership and nurturing by the creators, to show the quality of Africa’s talent through works and profiles made available on the portal.

“We are grateful for the support provided by various agencies and players towards the successful rollout of the third phase of the MTF initiative and its impact on empowering our communities through the exposed creativity” he added.

Femi Odugbemi, MTF Academy West Africa director, believes that the networking portal will be yet another important tool that will play a key role in strengthening the credibility of Africa’s creative film and television industry.

“For a long time, Africans within our industry have gone to great lengths to prove that what we do is credible enough to be treated as an important economic player in our respective economies.

“The MTF portal will prove that not only is our industry just as structured and plausible, and most importantly, that it can compete on a global scale,” he added.

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com