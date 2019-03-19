The Hardship In Ghana Is Very Unbearable--Sarkodie

BET Award Winner, Sarkodie has noted that the hardship in Ghana is currently unbearable.

Ghanaians have had their own share of the hardships, from the increase in prices of goods and services to the increase in the exchange rates.

According to Sarkodie, with the current hardship people will not hesitate to sue you to make some money if you even cough the wrong way.

He made this known through his social media handles.

Sarkodie advised the public to be wary and stay woke because that is what will save them.

He wrote; "The way town make hot if you even cough the wrong way someone might sue you … Stay Woke”.