I Wash Dishes To Save My Marriage—Adjetey Annan

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Annan who recently celebrated 12 th year anniversary with his wife has revealed the secret to their long- everlasting marriage.

According to the actor, his wife loves to cook but hates washing dishes, so he takes up that role of washing dishes after they’ve had their meals.

Adjetey Annan who made the post on Instagram continued to add that, on days that they are all tired, they let the dishes stay in the sink and then he washes them in the morning.

The actor has been sharing tips on how to keep a happy home and this happens to be lesson number five for those who are already married or planning to get married.

