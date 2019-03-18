Inna Patty Drags Ex-Miss Ghana Queens To Court For Defamation

Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari and others have been dragged to an Accra High Court by Inna Mariam Patty and Exclusive Events Ghana Limited (EEGL) for defamation.

Inna, who is also Miss Ghana 2004 winner and the CEO of EEGL, in a lawsuit spotted by NEWS-ONE, seeks to clear her name of allegations by the ex- queens that she has turned the Miss Ghana pageant into an “escort agency”.

In December 2017, three former winners of the Miss Ghana pageant painted a gloomy picture of the beauty event, alleging that they were pimped by the organisers.

The queens— Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Antoinette Delali Kemavor Miss (Ghana 2015) and Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi )Miss Ghana 2013) — spoke to entertainment website Ghanacelebrities.com and claimed they were sometimes pimped to raise money to support the pageant run by Inna Mariam Patty and Exclusive Event Ghana.

Inna had subsequently denied the allegations, but she is also in court to seek a legal redress of the matter to clear her name and the bad image the queens created about the very Miss Ghana brand.

The others captured in the lawsuit in addition to the above mentioned queens are Margaret Kuma-Minta (Miss Ghana 2013 first runner-up), Chris Vincent and Ghanacelebrities.com.

